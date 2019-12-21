DaTa eXchange Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $5,718.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.06789008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001394 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.