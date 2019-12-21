Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. 1,141,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,988. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $902,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,034 shares in the company, valued at $902,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

