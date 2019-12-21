Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.23.

DLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

DLPH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,230. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

