Desire Price Hits $0.0014 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Desire has a total market cap of $14,055.00 and $5,791.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,193.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.01779234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.59 or 0.02607985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00558273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00632266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057613 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

