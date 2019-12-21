DeVault Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,804.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $10,804.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

