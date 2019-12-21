Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVN. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 14,639,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,043. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

