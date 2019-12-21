DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Tops $78,892.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $78,892.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00602131 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000940 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.