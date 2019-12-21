Digiwage Price Hits $0.0002 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $10,146.00 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00643139 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.