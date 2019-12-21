Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.71. Diversicare Healthcare Services shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 220.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) by 334.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Diversicare Healthcare Services worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

