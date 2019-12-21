DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Capitalization Achieves $159,724.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $159,724.00 and approximately $3,251.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00557042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008569 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000511 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.