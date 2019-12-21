Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.99

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $30.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 96,359 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.06.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$353,179.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,778,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,809,791.64. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,814.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,482,823 shares in the company, valued at C$104,378,812.18. Insiders bought a total of 668,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,218,427 in the last quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

