Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.99

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $30.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 96,359 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.06.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
