Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DVAX. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,536. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The company’s revenue was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

