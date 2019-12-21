Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,037,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 591,653 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.18.
DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.
In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,350.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,310. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
