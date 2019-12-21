Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,037,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 591,653 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.18.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,350.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,310. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.