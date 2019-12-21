easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,100 ($14.47).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. Societe Generale boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) target price (up previously from GBX 1,431 ($18.82)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered easyJet to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders have bought a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $44,755 in the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

