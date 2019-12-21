Eaton’s (ETN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.40. 5,245,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,702. Eaton has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.