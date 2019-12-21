Edgeless Trading Down 6.9% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $999,154.00 and $284.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

