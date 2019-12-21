Egretia Market Cap Hits $6.36 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, OKEx and IDEX. During the last week, Egretia has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $1.62 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.01184563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119125 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

