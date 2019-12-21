Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price fell 23.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 3,845,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 773% from the average session volume of 440,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EKSO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.46.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.