Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.46.

NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,757. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at about $2,398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

