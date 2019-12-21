Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $9.80. Electricite de France shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 4,176,240 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.42.

Electricite de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.