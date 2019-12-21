Elitium Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Elitium has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $61,509.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00011227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01186477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

