Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emmis Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

EMMS stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Emmis Communications has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 9.84%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $150,865.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $26,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,786 shares of company stock worth $299,267. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emmis Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Emmis Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 181,739 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.