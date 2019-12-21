Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Enservco shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 29,865 shares changing hands.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

