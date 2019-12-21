Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams Acquires 1,600 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00.

EPD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 9,358,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 30,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

