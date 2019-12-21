Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo Sells 10,000 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $71.75 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

