EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,106. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 173.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 20.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.