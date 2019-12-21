EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 5.2% Higher

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.67, 5,589,081 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,055,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

