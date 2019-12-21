Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.20. Etrion shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etrion SA will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

