Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.15.

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. 2,601,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,800. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,643 shares of company stock worth $13,353,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

