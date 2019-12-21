EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of EVRAZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

