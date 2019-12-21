Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

EXTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Exterran has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million. Analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 75.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.