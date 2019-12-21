F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.18.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $33,932.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,820.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Natixis increased its position in F5 Networks by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

