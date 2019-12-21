Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $373.58

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $373.58 and last traded at $374.00, with a volume of 9767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $368.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $4,963,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

