Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FARM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 99,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $245.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

