Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.73. Federated Investors posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE:FII traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.99. 1,529,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at $51,634,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Federated Investors by 205.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

