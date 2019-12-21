FedEx’s (FDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $194.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,016. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

