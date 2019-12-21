FedoraCoin (TIPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $190,252.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00556341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008583 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

