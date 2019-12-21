Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives $173.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.01. 169,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. Ferrari has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

