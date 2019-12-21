Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of FIDI opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.