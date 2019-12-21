Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.