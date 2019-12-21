First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.96. 1,329,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

