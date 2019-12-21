First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,854. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Merchants by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

