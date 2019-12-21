First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.64.

TSE:FM opened at C$12.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.14. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

