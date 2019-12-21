First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.87, approximately 31,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 129,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.