First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.06

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.06 and traded as high as $25.42. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 34,293 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.2595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 248.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.