FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:QLVD)

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1901 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86.

