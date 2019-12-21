FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1864 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of IQDE stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

