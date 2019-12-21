FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7185 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

QDEF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

