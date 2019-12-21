Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Down 6.9%

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 987,552 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 400,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLNT. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Fluent’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander Mandel acquired 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 15,372 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $31,666.32. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 38.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fluent by 318.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 524,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

