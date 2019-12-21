Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Forterra stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 511,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,741. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $719.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.40.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Forterra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 159,888 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Forterra by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Forterra by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

